Myanmar Military Tightens Grip As Anti-coup Protests Enter Fifth Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:05 PM

Myanmar military tightens grip as anti-coup protests enter fifth day

Myanmar's military tightened its post-coup grip on power, stepping up a campaign of intimidation against the ousted civilian leadership while pushing harsher tactics as a fifth consecutive day of nationwide demonstrations began on Wednesday

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Myanmar's military tightened its post-coup grip on power, stepping up a campaign of intimidation against the ousted civilian leadership while pushing harsher tactics as a fifth consecutive day of nationwide demonstrations began on Wednesday.

Soldiers raided and ransacked the headquarters of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party on Tuesday night, after police shot water cannon, tear gas and rubber bullets in a sudden escalation of force against the protests sweeping the country.

A doctor in Naypyidaw also confirmed the use of live rounds that left two people critically injured, but footage showed protesters in the capital were undeterred, returning to a blockade on a major highway on Wednesday morning.

Condemning the use of force, United Nations special rapporteur Tom Andrews said the police fire had injured a young woman, images of whom have spread like wildfire online alongside expressions of grief and fury.

"They can shoot a young woman but they can't steal the hope & resolve of a determined people," the human rights envoy wrote on Wednesday. "The world stands in solidarity with the protesters of Myanmar." The woman, who was shot in the head, remains "in critical condition" at the ICU, the doctor told AFP.

In Mandalay, the country's cultural capital and the seat of Myanmar's pre-colonial monarchy, witnesses saw security forces fire tear gas directly at protesters waving the red flags of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD).

State media claimed that the crowd had used "obscene language" and thrown objects at police, injuring four officers, in its first direct mention of the protests since they began on the weekend.

"Therefore, the police members dispersed in accordance with the methods and laws," the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported, without mentioning other police confrontations elsewhere in the country.

Protesters had returned to the streets of Yangon on Wednesday morning, where the day before a large crowd faced off against water cannon and a phalanx of riot police near Suu Kyi's residence.

Though there were no reported clashes with authorities in the commercial hub on Tuesday, university student Khin Nyein Wai said she was still afraid.

"I still came out as I do not like the military dictatorship," she told AFP. "This is for our future."

