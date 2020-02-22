UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Military To Continue Probing Mass Killings Of Rohingya In Northern Rakhine State

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 01:40 AM

Myanmar Military to Continue Probing Mass Killings of Rohingya in Northern Rakhine State

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The Myanmar military said in a statement on Friday that it would continue to investigate military crimes against the peaceful Muslim population of the country's northern Rakhine state and will put suspects on trial.

The statement comes as a response to a report by the Union President and the Independent Commission of Inquiry (ICOE), which is assigned to investigate allegations of human rights violations in Rakhine. The ICOE made 22 recommendations, calling on the Myanmar government and the country's military to continue probes.

"The Court of Inquiry will investigate such incidents and the court-martial will follow in accordance with the law and in line with the processes of military justice," the statement said, as quoted by Irrawaddy magazine.

In particular, the military and civilian authorities are investigating the killings of 100 people in Chut Pyin village and another 200 people in Maung Nu village during the military operation and several other war crimes, the statement said.

In 2017, Myanmar's military and security forces launched an offensive on Muslim Rohingya villages and outposts in Rakhine State after unidentified Islamic extremists attacked police and security posts.

Related Topics

Police Myanmar 2017 Muslim Government Court

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

1 hour ago

US Needs Fast Action, Lower-for-Longer Rates in Ne ..

1 hour ago

Multan Sultan beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets H ..

1 hour ago

KPCIP to be taken over by provincial LG depratment ..

1 hour ago

US Punishes Political Operative With 1-Year, 1-day ..

1 hour ago

Wells Fargo close to $3 bn deal over fake accounts ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.