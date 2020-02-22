Myanmar Military to Continue Probing Mass Killings of Rohingya in Northern Rakhine State

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The Myanmar military said in a statement on Friday that it would continue to investigate military crimes against the peaceful Muslim population of the country's northern Rakhine state and will put suspects on trial.

The statement comes as a response to a report by the Union President and the Independent Commission of Inquiry (ICOE), which is assigned to investigate allegations of human rights violations in Rakhine. The ICOE made 22 recommendations, calling on the Myanmar government and the country's military to continue probes.

"The Court of Inquiry will investigate such incidents and the court-martial will follow in accordance with the law and in line with the processes of military justice," the statement said, as quoted by Irrawaddy magazine.

In particular, the military and civilian authorities are investigating the killings of 100 people in Chut Pyin village and another 200 people in Maung Nu village during the military operation and several other war crimes, the statement said.

In 2017, Myanmar's military and security forces launched an offensive on Muslim Rohingya villages and outposts in Rakhine State after unidentified Islamic extremists attacked police and security posts.