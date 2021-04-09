UrduPoint.com
Myanmar Military Turns Down UN Special Envoy's Visit - US Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 08:53 PM

The Myanmar military authorities declined the request for a visit by UN Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener who arrived in Thailand earlier on Friday as part of her efforts to calm the situation, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The Myanmar military authorities declined the request for a visit by UN Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener who arrived in Thailand earlier on Friday as part of her efforts to calm the situation, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

"We must insist that military authorities allow the UN Special Envoy to visit Burma [Myanmar] without preconditions," Thomas-Greenfield said. "We heard from her today that they have turned down her visit. She needs unimpeded access to civil society activists and pro-democracy leaders, including State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, as well as President U Win Myint."

