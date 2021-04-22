Myanmar Military Will Not Let Country Turn Into 'Second Syria' - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Myanmar's military authorities will not let the country turn into a conflict zone similar to the one in Syria in light of the ongoing violence following a coup, military government spokesman Gen. Zaw Min Tun told Sputnik.

"They want to see our country as 'Syria.' Western countries want to see here what is in Syria. But we want to answer confidently that this will not happen in our country. Our armed forces and the current government are actually following the democratic path, even more vehemently than people want. So we are on the right track," the official said.