Myanmar Mulling Purchase Of Additional Su-30s, Later Models From Russia - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:29 PM

Myanmar Mulling Purchase of Additional Su-30s, Later Models From Russia - Ambassador

Myanmar is considering purchasing additional Su-30 fighters or its later models from Russia on top of the aircraft it has already acquired through a 2018 bilateral contract, Myanmar Ambassador to Russia Ko Ko Shein told Sputnik in an interview

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Myanmar is considering purchasing additional Su-30 fighters or its later models from Russia on top of the aircraft it has already acquired through a 2018 bilateral contract, Myanmar Ambassador to Russia Ko Ko Shein told Sputnik in an interview.

"We would like to consider to buy more from the Russian side, not only Su-30s, later generations as well if Russia is willing to sell to Myanmar," the diplomat said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He noted that the discussions were ongoing but refrained from giving further details.

In 2018, Russia and Myanmar signed a contract on deliveries of six Su-30SM fighter jets. This March, Russia delivered six Yak-130 light attack aircraft (NATO reporting name Mitten) to the Southeast Asian country under a separate contract signed two years earlier.

The EEF is hosted by Russia's Vladivostok from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

