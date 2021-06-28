Myanmar Plans to Expand Military Cooperation With Russia - Commander-in-Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Myanmar intends to expand its military cooperation with Russia, Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the country's military and the chairman of the State Administration Council, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Last week, Min Aung Hlaing attended an international military conference in Moscow and met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

"We will create a new partnership, [and] will expand it. From the outset, our [military] cooperation was designed so that it would expand over time.

That is why during that meeting, we were mostly discussing expanding the existing cooperation," Min Aung Hlaing said.

The military in Myanmar seized control of the nation in a coup d'état on February 1, 2021. There have been mass protests since the coup was staged. On the other hand, the military authorities assert that it was justified and vow to transfer power after a new election, the date for, which, however, is yet to be given.