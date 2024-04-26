Open Menu

Myanmar Plans To Export 2,000 Tons Of Coffee In 2024-25 Fiscal Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Myanmar plans to export 2,000 tons of coffee in 2024-25 fiscal year

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Myanmar has planned to export about 2,000 tons of coffee during the 2024-25 fiscal year, the official television channel MRTV, citing the Myanmar Coffee Association, reported on Friday.

According to the media report, Chairman of the Myanmar Coffee Association U Myo Aye said that the majority of Myanmar's coffee exports went to China and Thailand.

The report also said that most of the country's coffee exports are transported via sea routes, with some also being shipped through land borders.

The Myanmar Coffee Association, grouping coffee farmers, producers, technicians and shop owners, was actively working on improving the quality of Myanmar coffee and increasing its market share.

Myanmar has approximately 40,000 acres of coffee plantations across the country, and most of them are in Shan State and Mandalay Region, the report said.

Related Topics

Thailand Exports China Mandalay Myanmar Market Media TV Share

Recent Stories

Senate continues discussion on Presidential addres ..

Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..

5 minutes ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regio ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace

9 minutes ago
 Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for ..

Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

4 hours ago
 ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Irela ..

ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..

7 hours ago
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up again ..

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

13 hours ago
 Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings n ..

Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk

13 hours ago
 Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches ..

Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee

13 hours ago
 Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till M ..

Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17

13 hours ago
 Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ l ..

Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched

13 hours ago

More Stories From World