Myanmar Plans To Export 2,000 Tons Of Coffee In 2024-25 Fiscal Year
Published April 26, 2024
YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Myanmar has planned to export about 2,000 tons of coffee during the 2024-25 fiscal year, the official television channel MRTV, citing the Myanmar Coffee Association, reported on Friday.
According to the media report, Chairman of the Myanmar Coffee Association U Myo Aye said that the majority of Myanmar's coffee exports went to China and Thailand.
The report also said that most of the country's coffee exports are transported via sea routes, with some also being shipped through land borders.
The Myanmar Coffee Association, grouping coffee farmers, producers, technicians and shop owners, was actively working on improving the quality of Myanmar coffee and increasing its market share.
Myanmar has approximately 40,000 acres of coffee plantations across the country, and most of them are in Shan State and Mandalay Region, the report said.
