Myanmar Plunged Into Humanitarian Crisis Amid COVID-19 Spike - Aid Agencies

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) Myanmar is facing a severe humanitarian crisis fueled by an upswing in COVID-19 infections and unrelenting violence, according to a joint statement by 16 aid agencies released on Monday.

"Six months since the military's seizure of power, aid agencies are warning of a spiraling humanitarian catastrophe in Myanmar triggered by skyrocketing Covid-19 cases and widespread violence in the country. Over 60 per cent of reported deaths from Covid-19 in Myanmar have occurred in the past month alone, with the number of confirmed cases doubling in the last two months," the statement said.

Communities in Kayah State and the eastern Bago region, that witnessed massive displacement in recent months, now struggle with hundreds of daily COVID-19 cases, the agencies added.

Healthcare facilities are not operating at their full volume, with over 400 doctors and 180 nurses given arrest warrants since the military coup in February 2021, the statement read.

The aid agencies, operating in Myanmar, called on the government to speed up vaccination campaign, put an end to attacks on healthcare facilities and workers and implement the ASEAN five-point consensus.

On April 10, ASEAN members agreed to implement a 5-step plan for settling the Myanmar crisis, including cessation of violence; dialogue between various parties; appointment of an ASEAN special envoy to mediate in the peace process; and facilitation of humanitarian aid.

Myanmar is experiencing a third wave of COVID-19, with over 60% of total coronavirus-related deaths registered in the past month. In a sluggish immunization drive only 3.6 million vaccine doses were administered to the country's 54.4 million population, which is enough to fully vaccinate fewer than 3% of citizens.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests, which were quashed with deadly violence, resulting in the death of over 700 people in six months. Additionally, about 3,000 protesters were detained, according to rights activists.

