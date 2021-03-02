Myanmar Police Use Tear Gas, Stun Grenades Against Protesters in Yangon - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Myanmar's police on Tuesday used tear gas and stun grenades against protesters in the largest city of Yangon, who continue to take to the streets to protest against the seizure of power by the military, media reported.

According to Myanmar Now, in some districts of the city, the security forces have used live ammunition and rubber bullets against the protesters.

At least 18 people died and 30 others were injured on Sunday across Myanmar during clashes between the police and protesters marching against the recent military takeover.

Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency on February 1, hours before the newly-elected parliament was due to convene. The nation's de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, was arrested alongside other senior officials, after the military accused her party of rigging the November elections.