Myanmar Prime Minister to Visit Irkutsk, Ulan-Ude, Vostochny Cosmodrome This Week -Kremlin

Published September 05, 2022 | 09:36 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) During a working visit to Russia, Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing will visit Ulan-Ude, Irkutsk as well as the Vostochny Cosmodrome, in addition to participating in a plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday.

"The program of Min Aung Hlaing's stay in Russia includes the visits to Ulan-Ude, Irkutsk, as well as acquaintance with the work of the Vostochny cosmodrome, a number of big industrial factories and Russian universities," Ushakov said during a press briefing on Monday, noting that the prime minister's meeting with Vladimir Putin will take place on September 7.

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held starting from Monday, September 5, lasting until Thursday, September 8, in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. "The Path to a Multipolar World" is the main theme of this year's forum, which will include over 70 business events and is expected to be attended by representatives of over 60 countries.

The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

More Stories From World

