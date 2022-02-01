UrduPoint.com

The confidence of the people of Myanmar in their government has collapsed from 86% to 28% in a year since the country's military seized power in a coup, according to a Gallup poll out on Tuesday

"People's confidence in the government in Myanmar plunged almost 60 percentage points after the military seized power in a coup last February, dropping from 86% in 2020 to a record low of 28% in late 2021," Gallup said in a news release.

The fall was the largest documented drop in confidence in the government for any country in 15 years of Gallup polling, the organization noted.

"The sharp drop in people's confidence in their government reflects a year of turmoil in Myanmar, where most people no longer feel safe in their communities and distrust a government that they see as corrupt," Gallup said.

The Gallup survey was conducted in Myanmar from September 22 to December 2, as civil unrest and military crackdowns continued. Before the February 1, 2021 military takeover, confidence in the country's civilian government had been consistently high, never dropping below 78% in Gallup polling since 2014, the organization said.

