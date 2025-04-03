Myanmar Quake Death Toll Rises Over 3,000
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The death toll from a major earthquake in Myanmar has risen above 3,000, the ruling junta said on Thursday.
A statement from a junta spokesperson said that 3,085 deaths had been confirmed, with 341 people still missing and 4,715 injured, six days after the shallow 7.
7-magnitude quake.
Rescue and aid workers had arrived from 17 countries, Zaw Min Tun added, with nearly 1,000 tonnes of supplies and relief materials.
"We have been continuing search and rescue work, we would like to express special gratitude for the hard work of the international community and medical teams," he said.
