UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Rebel Group Sentences Child Murderer To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:35 PM

Myanmar rebel group sentences child murderer to death

A rebel ethnic minority group that unofficially controls a swathe of eastern Myanmar has sentenced a man to death for the kidnap, rape and murder of a six-year-old girl

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A rebel ethnic minority group that unofficially controls a swathe of eastern Myanmar has sentenced a man to death for the kidnap, rape and murder of a six-year-old girl.

A member of the armed group, called the Shan State Progress Party, said Wednesday the death penalty was "the only option" for the 30-year-old, who assaulted the girl before throwing her body off a cliff.

Shan State is home to several armed ethnic groups who are allowed unofficial autonomy in an uneasy agreement with Myanmar's military.

The region is part of the "golden triangle" -- including Thailand and Laos -- that is frequently described as lawless, and where huge quantities of the world's heroin, speed and crystal meth are produced.

"This is the lesson to give to the people, so they don't commit the same crime in the future," group spokesman Sai Than Aung said.

"The girl's parents demanded we give him the death sentence -- just like he did to their daughter." Yangon-based lawyer and women's rights activist Hla Hla Yee said the crime was abhorrent, but said the death penalty was a severe punishment.

"There's scope with the death penalty that it can be handed to an innocent person and injustice can be carried out," she said.

Marginalised ethnic groups control an estimated third of Myanmar's territory.

Parts of Shan state are controlled by ethnic armed groups and its civilian and legal administration sits outside the jurisdiction of the central government.

Related Topics

Murder World Thailand Minority Man Progress Same Myanmar Laos Women Gold Government Agreement

Recent Stories

World faces &#039;pandemic of misinformation&#039; ..

21 minutes ago

Reporters Offer Conflicting Takes on Brexit Deal, ..

36 seconds ago

LDA conducts operation against illegal constructio ..

37 seconds ago

DC assures befitting arrangements including securi ..

39 seconds ago

LDA DG visits two housing schemes in city

45 seconds ago

Police high-ups directed for tightening noose arou ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.