YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Myanmar received over 880,000 international tourists in the first nine months of 2023, the state-run daily The Global New Light of Myanmar reported, citing Ministry of Hotels and Tourism, on Saturday.

The figure was 751,216 for the period between January and August this year, official data showed.

The majority of international tourists from January to September traveled to the Southeast Asian country by air, the report said, adding most of the visitors were from Thailand.

Tourist arrivals in Myanmar have significantly increased in the first nine months of 2023, compared to 233,487 for the whole year of 2022, showed official data.

Myanmar has taken various measures including holding its first tourism fair in January this year since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, to promote the pandemic-hit tourism sector.

Before the pandemic, Myanmar received more than 4.36 million tourists in 2019.