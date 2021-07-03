UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Records 1,877 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 08:43 PM

Myanmar records 1,877 new COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 infections rose to 163,087 with 1,877 new cases in Myanmar on Saturday, according to a statement from the Health and Sports Ministry

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) -: The number of COVID-19 infections rose to 163,087 with 1,877 new cases in Myanmar on Saturday, according to a statement from the Health and sports Ministry.

The country reported 20 more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 3,384, the statement said.

A total of 611 more patients have been discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 138,026 so far.

Due to the increasing COVID-19 infections, the ministry has imposed a stay-at-home order in 26 towns across the country after adding three more towns to the list on Saturday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year.

Related Topics

Sports Myanmar March From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s economic initiatives a ..

2 minutes ago

Canadian military on alert as wildfires rage

39 seconds ago

Brazil reports 1,857 more COVID-19 deaths

40 seconds ago

Champion Pogacar seizes lead as Tour enters Alps

42 seconds ago

Climate fund approves 33.7 mln USD to help Rwanda ..

44 seconds ago

Mega projects to provide advanced municipal facili ..

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.