Myanmar Registers First 2 Cases of COVID-19 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Myanmar has registered its first cases of the coronavirus disease in two men who have recently returned from the United Kingdom and the United States, The Myanmar Times reported on Monday, citing the country's Health Ministry.

According to the newspaper, the first patient is a 26-year-old Myanmar citizen who visited the UK and was quarantined upon the arrival, and the second one is a 36-year-old US green card holder, who is now isolated.

The newspaper also reported that while the results of the two men's COVID-19 tests were confirmed as positive, they will still be sent to a laboratory in Thailand, accredited by the World Health Organization, to double-check the diagnosis.