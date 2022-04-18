Myanmar's State Administration Council remitted sentences of a total of 1,619 prisoners on Sunday, the first day of Myanmar calendar New Year

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Myanmar's State Administration Council remitted sentences of a total of 1,619 prisoners on Sunday, the first day of Myanmar Calendar New Year.

According to the council's orders, 1,577 Myanmar national prisoners and 42 foreign prisoners are remitted sentences to mark the country's traditional New Year and on humanitarian ground, as well as in view of relations between the respective countries and Myanmar.

The council also pardoned 814 Myanmar prisoners and seven foreign prisoners on Feb. 12 this year to mark the Diamond Jubilee Union Day.

The country released 23,184 prisoners in amnesty on New Year's Day in 2021.Myanmar typically releases thousands of prisoners in annual amnesty to mark its traditional New Year.