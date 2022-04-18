UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Releases 1,619 Prisoners In New Year's Amnesty

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Myanmar releases 1,619 prisoners in New Year's amnesty

Myanmar's State Administration Council remitted sentences of a total of 1,619 prisoners on Sunday, the first day of Myanmar calendar New Year

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Myanmar's State Administration Council remitted sentences of a total of 1,619 prisoners on Sunday, the first day of Myanmar Calendar New Year.

According to the council's orders, 1,577 Myanmar national prisoners and 42 foreign prisoners are remitted sentences to mark the country's traditional New Year and on humanitarian ground, as well as in view of relations between the respective countries and Myanmar.

The council also pardoned 814 Myanmar prisoners and seven foreign prisoners on Feb. 12 this year to mark the Diamond Jubilee Union Day.

The country released 23,184 prisoners in amnesty on New Year's Day in 2021.Myanmar typically releases thousands of prisoners in annual amnesty to mark its traditional New Year.

Related Topics

Myanmar Sunday

Recent Stories

New rain spell with thunder/hailstorm enters Hazar ..

New rain spell with thunder/hailstorm enters Hazara division

11 minutes ago
 Businessman Tanveer Aliyas Khan becomes AJK's Prim ..

Businessman Tanveer Aliyas Khan becomes AJK's Prime Minister

11 minutes ago
 UN chief welcomes creation of new IMF trust

UN chief welcomes creation of new IMF trust

11 minutes ago
 Prayers for security forces in Easter Festival

Prayers for security forces in Easter Festival

13 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of martyred policeman offered in B ..

Funeral prayers of martyred policeman offered in Bannu

13 minutes ago
 Balochistan police decide to launch Women Safety A ..

Balochistan police decide to launch Women Safety App

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.