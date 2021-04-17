UrduPoint.com
Myanmar Releases Over 23,000 Prisoners, Including Foreigners - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 04:43 PM

Myanmar's military authorities have granted amnesty to more than 23,000 prisoners, including foreigners, news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday, citing the decision of the State Administration Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Myanmar's military authorities have granted amnesty to more than 23,000 prisoners, including foreigners, news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday, citing the decision of the State Administration Council.

According to the news agency, earlier in the day, sentences of 23,047 Myanmar nationals and 137 foreigners were canceled as the country celebrated its traditional New Year as well as on humanitarian grounds and in light of Myanmar's relations with other states.

The council is also reported to have reduced long prison sentences and change the death penalty to life sentence.

On Friday, Myanmar had the last day of Thingyan, the Buddhist new year festival that lasts for several days in mid-April.

The Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency on February 1, which prompted mass protests against military rule across the country.

