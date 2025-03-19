Open Menu

Myanmar Relief Camps Receive Last WFP Aid As Cuts Begin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Myitkyina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Distraught Myanmar relief camp dwellers received final handouts from the World Food Programme on Wednesday as the UN agency begins halting aid to a million people in the country because funding has dried up.

President Donald Trump's slashing of the US aid budget has contributed to "critical funding shortfalls" for WFP, forcing it to make sweeping cuts in Myanmar, which has been racked by a four-year, multi-sided civil war.

"I pray every night that this news is not true," said Byar Mee, who on Tuesday received the last of her monthly payouts worth around $50, which she uses to feed her family of five.

"I pray to God that the donors are blessed and are able to help us again," she told AFP in a camp outside the northeastern city of Myitkyina. "Please help us and pity us."

Since the military toppled a civilian government in 2021, Myanmar has been in the grip of a conflict that has killed thousands, displaced millions and pushed the poverty rate up to 50 percent.

Because of cuts, WFP says it will only serve around 35,000 people in April -- a fraction of the 15 million people unable to meet their daily food needs.

One person in need, Zi Yay Tar, has been displaced from his home by landmines and fighting for more than a year.

His family of seven have scraped by alongside Byar Mee's in the relief camp run by the Waingmaw Lisu Baptist Association in Kachin state, 25 miles (40 kilometres) from the border with China.

"We are struggling because we don't have any other income," the 32-year-old told AFP. "The World Food Programme was our biggest hope."

WFP Myanmar chief Michael Dunford told AFP last week the organisation was being forced to winnow down aid because donors including the United States were no longer forthcoming.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has overseen a crusade to dismantle Federal spending spearheaded by his top donor and the world's richest person Elon Musk.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) -- formerly a major WFP donor -- has had its $42.8 billion budget eviscerated.

