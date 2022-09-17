Myanmar reports 361 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) Myanmar recorded 361 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 618,664, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

It added that health authorities tested 12,433 people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 2.9 percent.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country remained unchanged at 19,444 on Saturday as no new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country reached 595,166, including 182 new recoveries on Saturday.

Myanmar detected its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020.