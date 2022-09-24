UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Reports 380 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Myanmar confirmed 380 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 621,124, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday

It added that health authorities tested 12,665 people for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 3 percent.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country reached 19,455 on Saturday after two new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in Myanmar reached 596,658, including 152 new recoveries on Saturday.

The Southeast Asian country detected its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020.

