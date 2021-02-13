UrduPoint.com
Myanmar Reports 42 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 09:46 PM

The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 141,585 as of Saturday, after 42 new cases were reported, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Sports.No new death was reported and the death toll stands at 3,188, the statement said

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 130,103 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.47 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year.

