Myanmar reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 141,585 as of Saturday, after 42 new cases were reported, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and sports.No new death was reported and the death toll stands at 3,188, the statement said.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 130,103 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 2.47 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year.