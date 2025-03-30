Myanmar Rescuers Lose Battle To Save Pregnant Woman Trapped In Building
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Mandalay, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) A pregnant woman whose leg was amputated to free her after more than two days trapped in a collapsed Mandalay apartment block was pronounced dead shortly afterwards, AFP journalists at the scene saw.
Rescuers thought they had saved the life of Mathu Thu Lwin but were unable to resuscitate her after extracting her from the wreckage of the Sky Villa Condominium apartment complex, demolished by a huge earthquake which hit Myanmar on Friday.
It was a tragic end to a long struggle to free the 35-year-old with Chinese and Myanmar rescuers using a drill, a chainsaw and rotary saws to penetrate the concrete trapping her.
She was eventually brought out soon after 8:00 pm (0130 GMT) and doctors examined her, performing CPR on a gurney, but she was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
"We tried everything to save her," said one of the medical team, but she had lost too much blood from having a leg amputated to free her.
A makeshift operating theatre that had been prepared in an outbuilding to stabilise her went unused.
The Sky Villa Condominium was among the worst-affected buildings by Friday's 7.7-magnitude quake, which is so far known to have killed around 1,700 people in Myanmar.
The building's 12 storeys were reduced to six by the quake, the cracked pastel green walls of the upper floors perched on the crushed remains of the lower levels.
slb-pdw/rsc
Recent Stories
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
More Stories From World
-
Myanmar rescuers lose battle to save pregnant woman trapped in building6 minutes ago
-
Trump says 'very angry, pissed off' with Putin: NBC6 minutes ago
-
Syria's Kurds reject legitimacy of new government26 minutes ago
-
7.0-magnitude offshore quake hits near Tonga: USGS26 minutes ago
-
Turkey opposition pushes for early polls as Swedish reporter jailed26 minutes ago
-
European orbital rocket crashes after launch46 minutes ago
-
7.1-magnitude offshore quake hits near Tonga: USGS1 hour ago
-
European orbital rocket crashes after launch1 hour ago
-
Convalescing pope says illness is universal as misses another Angelus1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results1 hour ago
-
European orbital rocket crashes after launch2 hours ago
-
'Day of funerals,' Gazans mark grim Eid under Israeli strikes2 hours ago