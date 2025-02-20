Open Menu

Myanmar Returns First Batch Of Chinese Scam Workers To Thailand

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Myanmar returns first batch of Chinese scam workers to Thailand

Mae Sot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Myanmar on Thursday handed over the first batch of hundreds of Chinese scam centre workers who are set to be repatriated through Thailand in the coming days.

Thousands of foreigners are expected to be freed and returned from scam compounds in Myanmar in the coming weeks, starting with 600 Chinese over the next three days.

The compounds run by criminal gangs are staffed by foreigners, many of whom say they were trafficked and forced to work running internet scams swindling people around the world.

Many of those involved are Chinese and Beijing has stepped up pressure on Myanmar and Thailand to shut the centres down.

The Karen Border Guard Force (BGF), a militia allied with the Myanmar junta, has said it is preparing to deport 10,000 people linked to the compounds in areas it controls on the border with Thailand.

Two double-decker coaches delivered a first round of returning workers to the border post in the western Thai town of Mae Sot on Thursday morning, AFP journalists at the scene saw.

"First group of 50 Chinese have crossed to Thailand and headed to the airport.

There will be three more batches (today), each with 50 Chinese," a local border task force official told AFP.

China has put on 16 flights over the next three days to ferry 600 of its nationals home direcly from Mae Sot.

Chinese security personnel are expected to accompany the returnees on the planes, and it is not clear what fate awaits them back in China.

The release follows several visits by China's Public Security Assistant Minister Liu Zhongyi to Bangkok and the border in recent weeks to arrange the repatriation.

Scam centres have proliferated across Southeast Asia in recent years, including in Cambodia and the Philippines, as the value of the industry has boomed to billions of Dollars a year.

Many workers say they were lured or tricked into the centres by promises of high-paying jobs before they were effectively held hostage, their passports taken from them while they were forced to commit online fraud.

Many have said they suffered beatings and other abuse at the hands of their supervisors, and AFP has interviewed numerous workers freed from centres with severe bruising and burns.

tp-sjc/pdw/rsc

Recent Stories

Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew par ..

Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025

59 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in ..

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..

9 hours ago
 Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritag ..

Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days

9 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..

10 hours ago
Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

10 hours ago
 King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Isl ..

King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference

11 hours ago
 Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Ma ..

Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Manama Wednesday

11 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential p ..

Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential project in Al Ain Region

11 hours ago
 Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah

Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah

11 hours ago
 UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tour ..

UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tours IDEX 2025

12 hours ago

More Stories From World