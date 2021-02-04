Myanmar Rights Group Says at Least 133 Officials Detained in Military Coup

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Myanmar's Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said on Thursday that 133 people in the country's leadership positions were detained in the military coup that took place earlier this week.

"...as of 4th February evening, AAPP knows of 133 officials and lawmakers who have been detained by the military in the attempted coup," the association said in a statement released on Thursday.

Another 14 civil society activists have been detained, including a prominent filmmaker, according to AAPP.

It added that three peaceful demonstrators were arrested on Thursday, marking some of the first prosecutions under the military coup.

The organization called for their release in addition to the 42 sentenced and 633 political prisoners awaiting trial in the country before the coup.

Myanmar's military took control of the country on Monday and declared a year-long state of emergency after accusing San Suu Kyi's party of fraud over its recent election victory.

According to reports, the Myanmar police has filed charges against State Counsellor San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint and remanded them in custody until February 15.