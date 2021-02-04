UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Rights Group Says At Least 133 Officials Detained In Military Coup

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 11:00 PM

Myanmar Rights Group Says at Least 133 Officials Detained in Military Coup

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Myanmar's Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said on Thursday that 133 people in the country's leadership positions were detained in the military coup that took place earlier this week.

"...as of 4th February evening, AAPP knows of 133 officials and lawmakers who have been detained by the military in the attempted coup," the association said in a statement released on Thursday.

Another 14 civil society activists have been detained, including a prominent filmmaker, according to AAPP.

It added that three peaceful demonstrators were arrested on Thursday, marking some of the first prosecutions under the military coup.

The organization called for their release in addition to the 42 sentenced and 633 political prisoners awaiting trial in the country before the coup.

Myanmar's military took control of the country on Monday and declared a year-long state of emergency after accusing San Suu Kyi's party of fraud over its recent election victory.

According to reports, the Myanmar police has filed charges against State Counsellor San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint and remanded them in custody until February 15.

Related Topics

Election Police Civil Society San Myanmar February

Recent Stories

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

10 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines fundamental role of ..

30 minutes ago

Moscow Says Will Discuss European Diplomats' Prese ..

33 seconds ago

Moscow Mayor Says Major COVID-19 Restrictions May ..

35 seconds ago

AstraZeneca Could Deliver Vaccine to Canada Before ..

36 seconds ago

Sibtain Khan accuses Shehbaz Sharif for making Chi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.