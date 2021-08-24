UrduPoint.com

Myanmar, Russia Hold Negotiations On Building Plant Producing COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

Myanmar, Russia Hold Negotiations on Building Plant Producing COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Myanmar and Russia are conducting negotiations on the construction of a factory producing vaccines against COVID-19 in Yangon, Myanmar's state-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Tuesday.

The outlet said that on Monday, Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing held a meeting with the State Administration Council, during which he informed that the government sought to build a plant in cooperation with Moscow.

The COVID-19 situation in Myanmar is one of the worst among Asian countries.

After the February military overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's government, most of the country's medical personnel joined the Civil Disobedience Movement and left hospitals, while military medical facilities are overloaded with people infected with the coronavirus.

The country has so far registered over 375,800 COVID-19 cases and almost 15,000 deaths caused by the disease. Myanmar, which has a population of about 54 million, has the highest coronavirus mortality rate among other Southeast Asian countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia San Myanmar February Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi signs MoU with UAE Mixed Martial Art ..

DCT Abu Dhabi signs MoU with UAE Mixed Martial Arts Federation, Palms Sports to ..

46 minutes ago
 Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80: ..

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80: agent

47 minutes ago
 New Italy carrier agrees to buy Alitalia planes, s ..

New Italy carrier agrees to buy Alitalia planes, slots

47 minutes ago
 Taliban Appoint Ex-Guantanamo Detainee Acting Defe ..

Taliban Appoint Ex-Guantanamo Detainee Acting Defense Minister - Reports

47 minutes ago
 Germany's Merkel Pledges $705Mln in Aid to Afghani ..

Germany's Merkel Pledges $705Mln in Aid to Afghanistan

47 minutes ago
 Govt striving to ensure provision of higher educat ..

Govt striving to ensure provision of higher education to students in province: G ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.