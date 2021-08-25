Myanmar, Russia Hold Negotiations on Building Plant Producing COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Myanmar and Russia are conducting negotiations on the construction of a factory producing vaccines against COVID-19 in Yangon, Myanmar's state-run newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Tuesday.

The outlet said that on Monday, Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing held a meeting with the State Administration Council, during which he informed that the government sought to build a plant in cooperation with Moscow.

The COVID-19 situation in Myanmar is one of the worst among Asian countries.

After the February military overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's government, most of the country's medical personnel joined the Civil Disobedience Movement and left hospitals, while military medical facilities are overloaded with people infected with the coronavirus.

The country has so far registered over 375,800 COVID-19 cases and almost 15,000 deaths caused by the disease. Myanmar, which has a population of about 54 million, has the highest coronavirus mortality rate among other Southeast Asian countries.