Thu 22nd April 2021 | 02:09 PM

Myanmar, Russia Keep Working to Implement Defense Contracts - Military

Myanmar and Russia keep working to implement defense contracts, Myanmar's military government spokesman Gen. Zaw Min Tun told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Myanmar and Russia keep working to implement defense contracts, Myanmar's military government spokesman Gen. Zaw Min Tun told Sputnik.

"Cooperation between our countries is very important, and we appreciate this cooperation. It is not only in the form of procurement of weapons; efforts to create an army in line with modern standards will continue. Work is underway in accordance with the existing contracts. It is going as agreed in contract," the general said.

The latest deals were struck in January.

"In January, we had the Russian Defense Ministry's delegation led by the defense minister himself, General of the Army [Sergei] Shoigu, and agreements and contracts were signed.

No new ones have so far been struck," the spokesman specified.

Earlier in the week, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that it condemns violence in Myanmar during protests against the military rule. According to Moscow, the diplomatic potential for settling the conflict in Myanmar has not been fully exhausted. The ministry also slammed the West's claims against Russia's defense cooperation with Myanmar as a propaganda stunt, noting that there are no international curbs on arms deliveries to the Southeast Asian country.

