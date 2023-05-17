UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Sanctions 'Ineffective' Due To Lack Of Participation, Coordination - UN Rapporteur

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Myanmar Sanctions 'Ineffective' Due to Lack of Participation, Coordination - UN Rapporteur

The sanctions imposed on Myanmar to prevent the country from acquiring weapons are "ineffective" because only a limited number of states adhere to them, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The sanctions imposed on Myanmar to prevent the country from acquiring weapons are "ineffective" because only a limited number of states adhere to them, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews said on Wednesday.

"Sanctions to date have not been effective. This trade ... the sanctions were imposed by a very limited number of states. To date, only the UK, the EU, the US, Canada and Switzerland have targeted known arms dealers providing support to the military," Andrews said.

Another reason for the sanctions' ineffectiveness is because Western states have neither coordinated nor comprehensively applied them to the arms trade, Andrews said.

"There's no strategy, there's no coherence to those sanctions," Andrews said.

The UN Rapporteur noted that only 24% of the sanctioned entities have been designated by all of the involved states and 15% by three of them.

A third reason is the reliance on private sector companies to identify those that are owned by sanctioned individuals or entities. Accordingly, efforts and resources must be redirected to properly enforce the sanctions, otherwise ways to circumvent them will be found, Andrews said.

The Myanmar military junta has purchased more than $1 billion worth of weaponry since it came to power, Andrews added.

