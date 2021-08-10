Myanmar is in no way involved in the alleged assassination attempt on the country's ambassador to the United Nations, the country's foreign ministry has said

On August 7, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield condemned the so-called conspiracy to assassinate Myanmar's UN envoy Kyaw Moe Tun, who continues to represent the country despite being dismissed by the country's military junta back in February. That came after the US authorities had arrested two Myanmar citizens in the United States for allegedly planning to kill Kyaw Moe Tun.

"The said plot which was happened among the residents inside the United States of America should be taken actions in accordance with the law of the land. Myanmar has nothing to do with this incident," the ministry said in a statement that was posted on Facebook earlier in the day but dated Monday.

The ministry stressed that the ambassador was fired on February 27 for "non-compliance with the instruction from the country; abuse of his assigned mandate and duty; and following the instructions of unlawful and terrorist organizations.

"

"The remarks by the Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations are the accusation on Myanmar. Such behavior violates the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations which needs to be followed by a diplomat. Accordingly, Myanmar strongly objects and rejects it," the ministry stated.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency, which was later extended until August 2023. Kyaw Moe Tun has denounced the military takeover of the country and sided with the government in exile.

Last week, the US authorities arrested two Myanmar citizens in New York, Phyo Hein Htut and Ye Hein Zaw, for the alleged assassination plot against the ambassador. Phyo Hein Htut, 28, was in contact with an arms dealer in Thailand linked to Myanmar's military and the two individuals discussed plans to hire people to hurt the ambassador to force him to resign from his post or to kill him if he refused, according to the US Justice Department.