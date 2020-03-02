UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Seizes Drugs, Equipment Worth $27 Million

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:52 PM

Myanmar seizes drugs, equipment worth $27 million

Myanmar soldiers swooped on several illicit drugs labs to seize nearly $27 million of narcotics, chemicals and equipment, military newspaper The Myawady said Monday, the biggest bust so far this year

Yangon (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Myanmar soldiers swooped on several illicit drugs labs to seize nearly $27 million of narcotics, chemicals and equipment, military newspaper The Myawady said Monday, the biggest bust so far this year.

Photos showed hundreds of barrels, bags and other containers recovered in the operation in what is believed to be the world's largest methamphetamine producing nation.

Troops raided several sites over the weekend in Kutkai township of eastern Shan state after receiving a tip-off, the newspaper said.

They found around 18 million tablets, about 33 kilograms of heroin and 281 barrels of acids hidden in a ground pit alongside other equipment, including stoves, tablet-making machines and vehicles.

"It's the biggest seizure this year," a police officer from the anti-drugs department told AFP, asking not to be named.

Myanmar's multi-billion Dollar drug industry is centred in Shan in the country's east, where the poppy-covered hills also hide illicit production labs.

High-grade crystal meth -- often known as ice -- is smuggled out of the country to lucrative markets as far away as Seoul, Tokyo or Sydney.

Meanwhile, there is a booming regional market for lower quality tablets known as yaba that have also become increasingly popular within Myanmar.

A study by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime says that Southeast Asia's crime gangs are netting more than $60 billion a year -- a conservative estimate, according to experts -- thanks to a sophisticated smuggling and money-laundering operation.

Myanmar seized an estimated $374 million worth of drugs in 2019, according to figures by the anti-drugs department.

Related Topics

World Police United Nations Dollar Drugs Vehicles Sydney Tokyo Seoul Myanmar 2019 Market From Industry Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hyundai's Feb. sales fall 13 pct on reduced output ..

32 seconds ago

North Korea fires 'short-range ballistic missiles' ..

34 seconds ago

Global virus death toll tops 3,000 as second man d ..

35 seconds ago

Armed ex-guard holds 30 hostage in Philippines mal ..

37 seconds ago

'Drive-through' testing centers expand across S. K ..

7 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks rebound after BoJ statement on virus

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.