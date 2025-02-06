Myanmar seizes over 88 tons of illegal timbers

(@FahadShabbir)

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Myanmar authorities have seized over 88 tons of illegal timbers across the country in a week, the state-run daily The Mirror reported on Thursday.

From Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, they confiscated over 16.6 tons of teak, over 9.41 tons of hardwood and over 62.

23 tons of other types of timbers in the country, the report said.

During this period, 17 offenders were charged in connection with the cases, along with the seizure of three vehicles and machines, it added.

The Forest Department has been cracking down on illegal logging and trading of forest products through various measures, including a community monitoring and reporting system, the report said.