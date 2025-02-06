Open Menu

Myanmar Seizes Over 88 Tons Of Illegal Timbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Myanmar seizes over 88 tons of illegal timbers

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Myanmar authorities have seized over 88 tons of illegal timbers across the country in a week, the state-run daily The Mirror reported on Thursday.

From Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, they confiscated over 16.6 tons of teak, over 9.41 tons of hardwood and over 62.

23 tons of other types of timbers in the country, the report said.

During this period, 17 offenders were charged in connection with the cases, along with the seizure of three vehicles and machines, it added.

The Forest Department has been cracking down on illegal logging and trading of forest products through various measures, including a community monitoring and reporting system, the report said.

Recent Stories

ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income fo ..

ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income for 2024

6 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Z ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Zealand on National Day

6 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' ..

UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' on crescent sighting February ..

6 minutes ago
 Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million vis ..

Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million visitors in January 2025

6 minutes ago
 Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on de ..

Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on defence, military capacity build ..

7 minutes ago
 226 archaeological sites in Gaza damaged by Israel ..

226 archaeological sites in Gaza damaged by Israeli military operations

7 minutes ago
Commander of National Guard witnesses military exe ..

Commander of National Guard witnesses military exercises in Kuwait

7 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German Pre ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German President on passing of former pr ..

8 minutes ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Ons Jabeur defeats Wakana ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Ons Jabeur defeats Wakana Sonobe in straight sets to re ..

8 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opens 14th Sharjah Ligh ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opens 14th Sharjah Lights Festival

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Lights Festival 2025 to illuminate 12 loca ..

Sharjah Lights Festival 2025 to illuminate 12 locations across emirate

8 minutes ago
 25 countries participating in Union Figure Skating ..

25 countries participating in Union Figure Skating Trophy 2025 in Abu Dhabi

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World