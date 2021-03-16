UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Seizes Soros' Charity Funds For Helping Coup Opponents - State Media

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 11:02 PM

Myanmar Seizes Soros' Charity Funds for Helping Coup Opponents - State Media

Myanmar's military has seized accounts associated with a charity of Hungarian-born US billionaire George Soros on claims it financed coup opponents, state media said Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Myanmar's military has seized accounts associated with a charity of Hungarian-born US billionaire George Soros on claims it financed coup opponents, state media said Tuesday.

The Open Society Myanmar (OSM) says it has been operating in the Southeast Asian county since 1994, funding activism through the years of military rule. Its budget in 2020 was $4.6 million.

The military announced through its Global New Light of Myanmar daily that it had taken control of $3.81 million in the charity's accounts with four private banks.

OSM was accused of failing to obtain a permit from the central bank for a despot of $5 million it made with the state-run SME Development Bank in 2018. It exchanged $1.4 million into local currency and withdrew the cash a week after the February 1 coup.

OSM's finance officer was brought in for interrogation last Friday over fears that the cash could be used to finance the anti-coup civil disobedience movement. Eleven other functionaries, including the charity's chair and vice chair, are wanted on suspicion of aiding the opposition.

Related Topics

Budget Bank George Myanmar February 2018 2020 Media From Asia Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner directs action against dumping ..

17 minutes ago

Minister announces walk in vaccination facility fo ..

17 minutes ago

Long March postpones as PPP refuses to resignation ..

17 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution shareholders approve changes to ..

51 minutes ago

Work on development projects in full swing: Jam Ka ..

17 minutes ago

Steps being taken to transform Punjab police into ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.