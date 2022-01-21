UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Sentences Lawmaker From Suu Kyi's Party To Death

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Suu Kyi's party to death

A Myanmar military tribunal sentenced a member of Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted party to death for terror offences on Friday, the junta said in a statement

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :A Myanmar military tribunal sentenced a member of Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted party to death for terror offences on Friday, the junta said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the February coup, with more than 1,400 killed in a subsequent crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

Junta opponents -- including allies of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party and activists -- have gone into hiding across the country, while some villagers have taken up arms, forming local militias to defend themselves.

Phyo Zeyar Thaw, a member of the NLD arrested in November, was sentenced to death for offences under the anti-terrorism act, the junta statement said.

Prominent democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu -- better known as "Jimmy" -- received the same sentence from the military tribunal, the statement added, carrying pictures of both men.

Their sentences were also read out on state media's nightly news.

The junta has sentenced dozens of anti-coup activists to death as part of its crackdown on dissent but Myanmar has not carried out an execution for decades.

- 'Tip off' - Phyo Zeyar Thaw -- whose real name is Maung Kyaw -- was arrested at an apartment in the commercial hub Yangon following a "tip-off and cooperation from dutiful citizens," the junta's information team said.

He had been accused of orchestrating several attacks on regime forces, including the brazen shooting on a commuter train in Yangon in August that killed five policemen.

He was elected to parliament from Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party in the 2015 elections that ushered in a transition to civilian rule.

Kyaw Min Yu, who rose to prominence during Myanmar's 1988 student uprising has been arrested in an overnight raid in October.

Part of the so-called 88 Generation movement that challenged Myanmar's previous military government, the junta issued an arrest warrant for him last year, alleging he had incited unrest with his social media posts.

Suu Kyi is facing a raft of criminal and corruption charges -- including violating the country's official secrets laws -- and if convicted of all of them could face sentences tallying more than 100 years of prison.

Before the coup, Suu Kyi was on the cusp of beginning another five-year term as the country's de facto leader after the National League for Democracy won a landslide in November 2020 polls.

Related Topics

Corruption Parliament Democracy Social Media Student San Same Myanmar Hub February August October November Criminals 2015 2020 Media All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka crush Zimbabwe by 184 runs to clinch ODI ..

Sri Lanka crush Zimbabwe by 184 runs to clinch ODI series

54 seconds ago
 Afghanistan beat Dutch by 36 runs in first ODI

Afghanistan beat Dutch by 36 runs in first ODI

57 seconds ago
 CPEC making Pakistan's economy highly integrated w ..

CPEC making Pakistan's economy highly integrated with China: Chinese Scholar

59 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court orders implementation of NDMA ..

Islamabad High Court orders implementation of NDMA laws

1 minute ago
 56 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

56 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Administration to seek civil society role for anti ..

Administration to seek civil society role for anti-polio drive

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.