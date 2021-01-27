BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Myanmar has started vaccinating the population against COVID-19 with the Indian-produced Covishield coronavirus vaccine, the country's Ministry of Health and sports said on Wednesday.

Earlier in January, Myanmar received 1.5 million doses of the Indian-made vaccine against the coronavirus free of charge.

"The vaccination has begun.

The first vaccine was given to Do Ai Mu Mu, the head nurse of the Naypyitaw General Hospital, with 1,000 beds," the ministry said on Facebook.

First to receive vaccines are medical workers and volunteers, who are directly involved in the treatment of patients with the coronavirus, according to the separate statement by the ministry.

India's domestically-manufactured Covieshield vaccine was developed jointly by UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and Oxford University.