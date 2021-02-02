Myanmar Suspends All Flights Until June Following Alleged Military Coup - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Myanmar's military, also known as the Tatmadaw, has issued a notice suspending all flights, including those serving domestic locations, after Monday's alleged coup that saw several prominent officials detained, domestic media outlets reported on Tuesday.

The Myanmar Times newspaper said that it had seen a copy of a Myanmar Notice to Airmen that revoked permission for all domestic, international, and relief flights until 23:59 local time [17:29 GMT] on May 31.

The Tatmadaw declared a one-year state of emergency on Monday in what international observers have termed a military coup.

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were among those who were detained during a series of raids.

Earlier in the day, Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD), called for the immediate release of all detainees.

The NLD emerged victorious in Myanmar's November 8 election, although the Tatmadaw has claimed that the vote was subject to serious voter fraud.

International leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have condemned the alleged coup and have called for the urgent release of all detainees.