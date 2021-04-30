UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Teams Pull Out Of Tournaments Amid Post-coup Violence

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 03:29 PM

Myanmar teams pull out of tournaments amid post-coup violence

Two Myanmar football teams have withdrawn from Asian tournaments, officials said Friday, as the country grapples with violence following a military coup in February

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Two Myanmar football teams have withdrawn from Asian tournaments, officials said Friday, as the country grapples with violence following a military coup in February.

Shan United FC have pulled out of the AFC Champions League, the continent's top club competition, while Hantharwady United FC have withdrawn from the AFC Cup, the second-tier continental club tournament.

Announcing the news, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said it "acknowledged the challenges as well as the present complexities" caused by the situation in Myanmar.

A preliminary stage match between Shan United and Melbourne City FC has been axed, and the Australian side now advance automatically to the playoff round, they said.

Hantharwady United's playoff match has been cancelled.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals seized power, ousting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and unleashing a wave of near-daily street protests calling for a return to democracy.

Related Topics

Football Democracy Melbourne San Myanmar February From Top Asia

Recent Stories

UK PM faces new questions after phone number found ..

1 minute ago

US Consulate Karachi hosts tree plantation ceremon ..

1 minute ago

Indian Muslims turn mosques, schools into COVID ce ..

1 minute ago

Security remained tight in city

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Closely Monitors Situation on Kyrgyz-Tajik ..

11 minutes ago

Kremlin Says US Embassy's Decision to Stop Non-Imm ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.