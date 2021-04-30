Myanmar teams pull out of tournaments amid post-coup violence

Two Myanmar football teams have withdrawn from Asian tournaments, officials said Friday, as the country grapples with violence following a military coup in February

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Two Myanmar football teams have withdrawn from Asian tournaments, officials said Friday, as the country grapples with violence following a military coup in February.

Shan United FC have pulled out of the AFC Champions League, the continent's top club competition, while Hantharwady United FC have withdrawn from the AFC Cup, the second-tier continental club tournament.

Announcing the news, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said it "acknowledged the challenges as well as the present complexities" caused by the situation in Myanmar.

A preliminary stage match between Shan United and Melbourne City FC has been axed, and the Australian side now advance automatically to the playoff round, they said.

Hantharwady United's playoff match has been cancelled.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals seized power, ousting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and unleashing a wave of near-daily street protests calling for a return to democracy.