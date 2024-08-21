Myanmar To Celebrate World Tourism Day In September
Published August 21, 2024
YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Myanmar will celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27, the official daily Myanma Alinn reported on Wednesday.
An impromptu speech competition marking World Tourism Day was held at the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, on Tuesday, the report said.
Speaking at the event, Union Minister of Hotels and Tourism Thet Thet Khine said that Myanmar has been celebrating World Tourism Day since 2012, and this year marks its 13th celebration, the report said.
This year, the ministry will organize essay writing, article writing, photo competitions, and travel promotion short video clip competitions to commemorate World Tourism Day, it said.
