Myanmar To Crack Down On Illegal Entries Through Andaman Coast - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Myanmar to Crack Down on Illegal Entries Through Andaman Coast - Reports

Regional authorities in Myanmar will increase efforts against illegal entries by its citizens, trying to return Thailand and Malaysia in the area of the Andaman coast while avoiding official border crossing points in the town of Kawthoung, the Eleven Media website reported on Friday

Kawthoung is located at the border between Myanmar and Thailand, however, both citizens and illegal immigrants use hidden pathways to bypass border crossing points. Now, per a decision by local authorities, using the country's law on fighting the spread of dangerous infections as well as the immigration law, those coming to Myanmar's territory by ways other than through official border checkpoints will be prosecuted, according to the news outlet.

Kawthoung is located at the border between Myanmar and Thailand, however, both citizens and illegal immigrants use hidden pathways to bypass border crossing points. Now, per a decision by local authorities, using the country's law on fighting the spread of dangerous infections as well as the immigration law, those coming to Myanmar's territory by ways other than through official border checkpoints will be prosecuted, according to the news outlet.

For a while, the authorities of several border regions of Myanmar refrained from prosecuting illegal entries of citizens returning from neighboring Thailand and Malaysia after having lost jobs over the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in August, a new cluster of the disease emerged in mid- August, prompting the authorities to crack down on illegal entries.

