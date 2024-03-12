Myanmar To Electrify 900 Villages By 2024 Through Solar Home System, Mini Grid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM
YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Under the National Electrification Project (NEP), 900 villages in Myanmar will be electrified by 2024 through a solar home system and mini grid, according to the rural development department under the Ministry of Cooperatives and Rural Development on Tuesday.
The project was launched in the 2016-17 fiscal year to achieve full electrification of the entire country by 2030, said U Myo Myo, director of the Rural Electrification Division under the department.
He said that the villages selected for the project were based on specific criteria, including being located more than 10 miles from the national grid and being able to participate in public funding.
There are over 27,000 villages far from the national grid in Myanmar. Of these, more than 10,000 have already received electricity under the project, according to U Myo Myo.
