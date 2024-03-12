Open Menu

Myanmar To Electrify 900 Villages By 2024 Through Solar Home System, Mini Grid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Myanmar to electrify 900 villages by 2024 through solar home system, mini grid

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Under the National Electrification Project (NEP), 900 villages in Myanmar will be electrified by 2024 through a solar home system and mini grid, according to the rural development department under the Ministry of Cooperatives and Rural Development on Tuesday.

The project was launched in the 2016-17 fiscal year to achieve full electrification of the entire country by 2030, said U Myo Myo, director of the Rural Electrification Division under the department.

He said that the villages selected for the project were based on specific criteria, including being located more than 10 miles from the national grid and being able to participate in public funding.

There are over 27,000 villages far from the national grid in Myanmar. Of these, more than 10,000 have already received electricity under the project, according to U Myo Myo.

Related Topics

Electricity Myanmar From Mini

Recent Stories

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, s ..

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb

20 minutes ago
 President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary a ..

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges

44 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cu ..

Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..

1 hour ago
 The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Cha ..

The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..

1 hour ago
 Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

4 hours ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

4 hours ago
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

5 hours ago
 I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

16 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

16 hours ago

More Stories From World