Myanmar To Hold 59th Gems Emporium Next Month
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 12:10 PM
YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Myanmar will hold its 59th Gems Emporium in the capital city Nay Pyi Taw next month, the official daily Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Thursday.
The 10-day event, organized by Myanmar Gems Emporium Central Committee, will be held from May 3 to 12, displaying lots of pearls, jades and gems, the report said.
Myanmar's national gem and jewelry merchants are allowed to attend the event in compliance with related rules and regulations.
The annual gems emporiums, sponsored by Myanmar's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation, have been held since 1964.
