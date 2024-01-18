Open Menu

Myanmar To Hold Coconut-based Products Expo In Delta Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Myanmar to hold coconut-based products expo in delta region

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Myanmar is set to organize the coconut-based products exhibition and competition in the delta region of Ayeyarwady on Feb. 14 and 15, according to the Ayeyarwady Region's Myanmar Trade Promotion Organization on Thursday.

"It is the first event that solely includes coconut-based products. Previously, coconut-based products were exhibited alongside various items at the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) products expos," U Nay Win Soe, an official from the Ayeyarwady Region's Myanmar Trade Promotion Organization, told Xinhua on Thursday.

The Primary objective of the event is to showcase coconut-based products with export potential in the international market and to bolster support for local businesses, he said.

"As the event features a competition, the participating exhibitors have a chance to receive awards for their products. Additionally, they may be selected for participation in international expos," he said.

The showcased coconut-based products will cover various categories, including food products, consumer goods, cosmetics and handicrafts made from coconuts, he said.

