Myanmar To Hold Horticulture Exhibition To 76th Anniversary Of Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) A Vegetables, Fruits, and Horticulture Exhibition and Competition will be held next month at the National Kandawgyi Botanical Gardens in Yangon, Ko Ko Lin, head of Department of Playgrounds, Parks and Gardens, Yangon City Development Committee, told Xinhua on Saturday.

The event organized by the Yangon Region government will be conducted to mark the 76th anniversary of Independence Day from Jan. 1 to Jan.

7, 2024, he said.

The visitors can increase their knowledge of vegetables, fruits and horticulture through the event, he added.

Chairman of the Myanmar Floriculturist Association Dr. Saw Lwin said that by organizing such an event, the public would hopefully become interested in planting. They also have a chance to learn about planting techniques.

There are shops selling fertilizers and gardening accessories. The visitors can buy such items in one place, he added.

