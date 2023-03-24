UrduPoint.com

Myanmar To Ignore ICC Arrest Warrant For Russian President Putin - Gov't Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Myanmar to Ignore ICC Arrest Warrant for Russian President Putin - Gov't Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Myanmar considers the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin as an attempt to discredit him, military government spokesman Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun told Sputnik, adding that the court's decision will not affect the development of Russia-Myanmar relations in any way

"Our friendly country Russia is not a member of the ICC. Russia withdrew from ICC's jurisdiction in 2016. Decisions of the ICC are not accepted in Russia. I would like to say that the laws adopted by the ICC do not affect Russia," the general said, adding that "this fact alone is enough to ignore the ICC's decision."

Ukraine is also not an ICC member, therefore the ICC's pre-trial chamber "fabricated the evidence" to issue the arrest warrant, and it is not their own opinion, Zaw noted.

He said that Western countries, as well as Western media, are taking advantage of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine to "attack the head of a country friendly to Myanmar from all sides.

"

"This is just an attempt to discredit the Russian president. We always say that Russia, our friendly country, defends its sovereignty and interests," the general said.

In addition, Zaw said that relations between Myanmar and Russia have 75-year history of friendship, and expressed support for Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

"Like Russia, Myanmar is not a member of the ICC. I want to say that the ICC statement does not affect the relations between the two countries, Myanmar and Russia," the general emphasized.

Last week, the ICC issued a warrant for the arrest of Putin and Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova, citing "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

Related Topics

Attack ICC Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Myanmar Chamber Criminals 2016 Media All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th March 2023

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Rec ..

Brand Dubai launches fourth edition of Ramadan Recipes Guide

9 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to sca ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights UAE’s ambition to scale collective action, innovati ..

9 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.