Myanmar To Import Fertilizers, Fuel From Russia - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Myanmar is ready to purchase fertilizers and fuel from Moscow, and is also interested in Russian investment in various sectors, including gas, Myanmar's Prime Minister and State Administration Council Chairman Min Aung Hlaing said Wednesday.

Myanmar plans "to import fertilizers and energy carriers from Russia," the prime minister said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

"I would like to encourage you (Russian businesses) to invest in various sectors of Myanmar economy, including oil and gas, agriculture, animal breeding, food industry, energy sector, tourism, development of energy carriers, storage.

..," the prime minister added.

Min Aung Hlaing noted that two trillion cubic meters of natural gas have been discovered in the Bay of Bengal.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister said that such currencies as ruble, Yuan and rupee can be used to end the "Dollar intimidation" policy of Western countries in global trade operations, and added that Myanmar was willing to pay for Russian oil products in rubles.

The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

