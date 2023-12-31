Open Menu

Myanmar To Introduce Registration Fees For Online Sales Businesses

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Myanmar to introduce registration fees for online sales businesses

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Myanmar's Ministry of Commerce has launched a new registration system for online sales businesses in November and will introduce registration fees for online services, effective on Jan. 1, 2024.

The registration and renewal fees were stipulated at 70,000 kyats (about 33.33 U.S. Dollars) for companies, 50,000 kyats (about 23.8 dollars) for small and medium enterprises, and 30,000 kyats (about 14.28 dollars) for individuals, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Non-compliance with registration will result in legal action.

The commerce ministry said that it has granted an exemption for registration fees until Dec. 31 starting from Nov. 2, when the online sales business registration system was first initiated.

According to the ministry, each registration will be valid for up to two years, starting from Jan. 1, 2024.

On Sept. 5, the commerce ministry issued e-commerce guidelines aiming at bolstering the country's e-commerce sector, it said.

Related Topics

Business Myanmar November Commerce From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

5 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

14 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

14 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

14 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

14 hours ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

14 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

14 hours ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

14 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

14 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

14 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

14 hours ago

More Stories From World