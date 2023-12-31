Myanmar to introduce registration fees for online sales businesses

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Myanmar's Ministry of Commerce has launched a new registration system for online sales businesses in November and will introduce registration fees for online services, effective on Jan. 1, 2024.

The registration and renewal fees were stipulated at 70,000 kyats (about 33.33 U.S. Dollars) for companies, 50,000 kyats (about 23.8 dollars) for small and medium enterprises, and 30,000 kyats (about 14.28 dollars) for individuals, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Non-compliance with registration will result in legal action.

The commerce ministry said that it has granted an exemption for registration fees until Dec. 31 starting from Nov. 2, when the online sales business registration system was first initiated.

According to the ministry, each registration will be valid for up to two years, starting from Jan. 1, 2024.

On Sept. 5, the commerce ministry issued e-commerce guidelines aiming at bolstering the country's e-commerce sector, it said.