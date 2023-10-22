Myanmar to provide more bakery, pastry training courses under Lancang-Mekong Cooperation program

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Myanmar will provide more free bakery and pastry training courses under a special program of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC), according to the country's Ministry of Hotels and Tourism.

The 5th and 6th batches of bakery and pastry training courses will be held in December 2023 and January 2024 respectively.

The subjects to be taught in the course are 48 international snack recipes, Director of the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism U Naung Naung Lin Aung told Xinhua on Sunday.

Some 20 participants will be selected for the four-week courses, said the official, who also explained the criteria and procedure for selecting the trainees.

The bakery and pastry training course, a successful LMC program, is an effective project for employment opportunities and also applicable for the micro, small and medium enterprises.

"We are truly grateful to the LMC project and China for fulfilling the needs of the tourism industry with the LMC special fund and creating job opportunities for those who are facing difficulties in seeking employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

The Ministry of Hotels and Tourism launched the 1st baking course of the Bakery and Pastry Training project on Aug. 7.