Myanmar To Resume Issuing E-visas Starting On April 1

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 01:19 PM

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Myanmar will accept the applications of business e-visas starting on Friday, the Ministry of Immigration and Population said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move came after the country's decision on lifting travel entry bans starting on April 17 in accordance with the Health Ministry's COVID-19 rules and regulations.

The country decided to lift travel entry bans to assist the economic development of the state as COVID-19 infections and deaths have been on a decline, the statement said.

The Southeast Asian country suspended all new e-visa applications on March 20, 2020 following the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases around the globe.

Myanmar launched the online visa application platform (evisa.moip.gov.mm) in September 2014.

