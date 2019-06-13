Myanmar, UN agency to cooperate in country program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Myanmar government and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have signed a letter of agreement on cooperation in the UNFPA's 4th Country Program 2018-2022, according to the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Thursday

YANGON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Myanmar government and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have signed a letter of agreement on cooperation in the UNFPA's 4th Country Program 2018-2022, according to the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Thursday.

Under the letter of agreement inked in Nay Pyi Taw Wednesday, the program will be implemented with an estimated budget of 20 million U.S. Dollars in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, gender equality and women's empowerment and population dynamics in collaboration with concerned ministries.

Since 2002, UNFPA has conducted three programs of assistance in Myanmar in these areas - the first in 2002-2006 with 16 million U.S. dollars, the second in 2007-2011 with 25.2 million U.S. dollars and the third in 2012-2017 with 37.5 million U.S. dollars.