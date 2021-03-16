UrduPoint.com
Myanmar Unrest Leads to Surge in Food, Fuel Prices - World Food Program

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The unrest in Myanmar is creating a surge in the prices of food and fuel in the country, the World Food Program (WFP) said on Tuesday.

"WFP's food price monitoring shows that food prices are trending upwards in some urban areas, with the retail price of palm oil up 20 percent since the start of February in the peri-urban areas of the main city Yangon," the UN agency said in a statement.

The cost of rice across Myanmar increased 3 percent on overage at monitored markets from mid-January to mid-February, while the cost of fuel increased 15 percent since February.

The surging food and fuel prices are compounded by the near paralysis of the banking sector, slowdowns in remittances and widespread limits on cash availability, the statement said.

WPP said it was building a contingency food stock to assist some 360,000 people that would allow a switch from cash to in-kind food assistance in case cash availability continues to be limited or market supply is constrained.

Myanmar has been in a state of unrest since February 1, when the country's military overthrew the civilian government and arrested State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, declaring a year-long state of emergency.

